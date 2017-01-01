Low Barrier To Entry
SaaS is intentionally engineered to make it easy for employees to sign-up and invite other employees without the intervention of the IT department.
Missing Financial Controls
CFOs lack internal controls over SaaS spend. SaaS is often purchased at the departmental level or expensed by individuals and not accurately categorized on financial reports.
Changing IT Landscape
As employee owned devices and remote work scenarios continue to grow in popularity, traditional IT policies are becoming more difficult to enforce.
Identify Phantom IT
Identify which SaaS vendors are in use at your company that are not managed by IT.
Manage SaaS Renewals
Create a single source of truth regarding product owners, contract terms, and important dates.
Reduce SaaS Spend
Optimize licenses with easy to implement recommendations and reports.
Secure User Accounts
Receive proactive alerts when user accounts retain access to SaaS vendor applications.